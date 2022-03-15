Reviving tourism increases Sri Lanka's foreign earnings

Colombo, March 15 (IANS) Sri Lanka earned about $583 million from tourism in the first two months of 2022, compared to $16.4 million in the same period of 2021, according to data from the central bank.



Earnings from tourism in February were $314.5 million, while the country earned $268 million in January, the data shows.



A total of 178,834 tourists visited Sri Lanka by the end of February this year, and it was only 5,047 for the same period in 2021, reports Xinhua news agency.



By March 6, all tourist arrivals amounted to 200,798, which is higher than those in 2021.



