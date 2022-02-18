Retired banker murdered in his house in Lucknow

Lucknow, Feb 18 (IANS) A retired banker was murdered at his house in Madiaon police station area, barely a few metres from the police outpost.



The incident took place on Thursday evening and additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) North, Prachi Singh, said the man was identified as Lalit Mohan Pandey, 74.



"He was a retired banker. He seems to have been attacked by some sharp-edged weapon," she said.



As per reports, Pandey was all alone at his house after his wife Preeti left for an evening walk. She returned home and found him lying in a pool of blood.



She raised an alarm and the neighbours assembled and the police were called.



Initial investigation revealed that Pandey had deep cut wounds at his cheek and at his hand besides several cuts on his body.



Pandey had retired from the service in 2007.



The police pressed a sniffer dog to get a clue but failed to get any clues.



"The articles were found lying strewn across the floor in the house. The miscreants used some sharp-edged weapons," said the police.



Sources said insider's role in the murder could not be ruled out.



Lucknow Commissioner of Police, D.K. Thakur, who also visited the crime scene, said that the act seems to be the handiwork of only one miscreant.



Police teams have been formed to trace the accused.



--IANS

amita/dpb







