Retired UP forest officer commits suicide

Lucknow, Feb 27 (IANS) A 67-year-old retired chief ranger in the forest department allegedly shot himself using a licensed revolver at his residence in Gomti Nagar.



The police claimed that the deceased was suffering from spinal cord pain and had ended his life.



Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Gomti Nagar, Shweta Srivastava said that a suicide note was also found, in which the deceased Atibal Singh had mentioned about his 'spinal cord pain'.



"A team of forensic unit visited the crime scene and has collected the note for an examination by handwriting experts," said the ACP.



Narrating the sequence of events, the ACP said that the wife of the deceased officer, Asha Singh, had gone out for work with her driver Shiv Mangal, while a servant Mast Ram was at home.



"After a while, when the servant Mast Ram went to give tea to Atibal, he did not find him inside the room. Thereafter, he went to his bathroom and spotted Atibal lying in a pool of blood, while his licensed revolver was lying beside him," said the ACP.



He informed Asha, who, in turn, informed the police.



A police team reached the spot and took Atibal to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, said the police.





