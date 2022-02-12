Retired Armyman held for rape in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a retired Armyman for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl and extorting money from the victim's friend in the national capital.



The accused, who has been identified as Rajesh Kumar (38), a retired Subedar (sports quota), was presently working as a wrestling coach on contractual basis with the Haryana government in Gurugram.



Furnishing details about the case, DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Chowdhary said that on February 4, a complaint was received regarding the sexual assault of a young lady at a park on January 28 by a man, allegedly posing as a policeman.



"He had also thrashed and extorted Rs 5,000 from the victim's male friend," the DCP said.



Based on the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the law was registered and investigation was taken up.



On analysis of several CCTV footages, the alleged person's movement outside the park was captured and further it was revealed that he fled from the scene of crime in an Ertiga car.



"Since the footage was blurred because it was recorded in the evening, the number plate of the car could not be read clearly. Also, due to delayed reporting of the incident, most of the CCTV footages were overwritten and lost, posing a big challenge to the police," Chowdhary said.



On the basis of the person's appearance and location of the crime, a constable of Dwarka North police station revealed his suspicion on one person whom he had questioned for roaming around in a park one year back. The constable had also clicked photos of his driving licence and registration details of his Swift Dzire car for verification purpose.



Further, a street vendor informed the police that a suspicious person used to come in a Swift Dzire car and roam around the parks.



Based on the information gathered, the police reached the address as shown in the image of the driving licence clicked by the constable with his phone, but the suspect was not found living there.



The police then obtained details of the Swift Dzire car which finally led them to the accused, who was nabbed from his residence.



The Ertiga car involved in the commission of offence, the clothes worn by the accused to pose as a policeman etc. were also recovered from his possession.



