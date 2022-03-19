Restore India's glorious tradition in education sector: VP Naidu

Haridwar, March 19 (IANS) Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called for restoring India's glorious tradition in the education sector by revisiting ancient teaching-learning systems and traditional knowledge to make them relevant to the present times.



Naidu also expressed his happiness over "National Education Policy's attempt to Indianise our education system", and expressed strong disapproval of the mentality that considers everything Indian as inferior.



Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the South Asia Institute of Peace and Reconciliation (SAIPR), the Vice President lamented that India's famed, age-old education system was severely dented by centuries of foreign rule.



He said that prolonged colonial rule deprived large sections, including women, of education and only a small elite class had access to formal education.



"It is necessary to provide quality education to all, only then can our education be inclusive and democratic," he said.



Emphasising the need to re-connect with our roots, the Vice President wanted the family elders to spend more time with the young children so that the latter can better imbibe our rich cultural values and traditions.



He also advised the youngsters to spend time with nature and called it as the best teacher.



Stressing the importance of mother tongue in our lives, the Vice President exhorted the youth to practice, propagate and promote their mother tongues.



"I would like to see a day when Indians talk to their fellow countrymen in their mother tongue, administration is run in mother tongue and all government orders are issued in people's language," Naidu said. He also called for use of local languages in court proceedings.



Noting that South Asian countries share common history and civilisation, he also called for respecting the linguistic, ethnic and cultural diversities in the region, which showcase the core values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.



"As the 'spiritual capital' of the world, India will continue to play its part in maintaining peace and ensuring harmony," he added.



Congratulating everyone involved in the establishment of SAIPR, the Vice President hoped that the institute will become an important centre for academic deliberations and act as a springboard to spread the values of peace and reconciliation.



It may be noted that SAIPR has been established at the Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya in Haridwar in the Golden Jubilee year of Gayatri Teerth.



After inaugurating the Institute, the Vice President visited SAIPR & Asia's first centre for Baltic Culture & Studies. He also had Darshan at Pragyesh Mahakal Temple and planted a Rudraksha sapling at the university premises.



During his visit to the university, he was also shown various facilities at the institute such as paper manufacturing unit, Center for Agriculture and Cow Based Products and handloom training centre. The Vice President also paid tribute to the martyrs at the 'Wall of Heroes' in the DSVV campus and launched various publications of the university, including its new website, a government release said.



Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd.); Chancellor, Dev Sanskriti University, Dr. Pranav Pandya; Vice-Chancellor, Sharad Pardhy; Registrar, Chinmay Pandya and faculty member Baldau Devangan, students and other eminent personalities attended the event, the release added.



--IANS

niv/pgh

