Resentment against BJP in Goa; they will win 8 seats: Digambar Kamat

Panaji, Feb 3 (IANS) Citing popular anger against the incumbent government in Goa, former Congress Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Thursday said that the BJP's seat tally would be down to single digits -- eight -- in the 40-member state legislative assembly in the February 14 polls.



"This time the BJP will come down from 13 to 8. Their number will be below 10. They do not know what popular resentment is. They are heady with power," Kamat told reporters, while campaigning in the Mayem Assembly constituency in North Goa.



Kamat also said that in the 2017 elections the Congress had performed well and got 17 seats -- four more than the BJP which won 13 seats -- but added that the Congress leadership had erred in the process of government formation.



"People of Goa have resolved to ensure that this government does not come to power again. The last time round people have confidence (in the Congress). In 2017 too, the people did not want a BJP government," Kamat said.



"They had given us 17 plus one, 18 seats. But our leadership erred and delayed while taking a decision. The BJP took advantage of that. The BJP had been brought down from 21 to 13 seats. Remember that," Kamat also said.



--IANS

maya/dpb







