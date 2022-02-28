Rescue Ops: SpiceJet to operate special flight to Budapest

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Budget carrier SpiceJet will operate a special flight to Budapest, Hungary to evacuate stranded Indians.



The airline will operate a special evacuation flight to bring back stranded Indians, who managed to find their way out of the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.



Hungary shares a land border with Ukraine, many Indian nationals, including students have made their way to the border.



The airline will use its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for this special flight.



"The aircraft will fly to Budapest from Delhi and the return fight will operate via Kutaisi, Georgia," the airline said in a statement.



"SpiceJet is planning to operate more evacuation flights and is in discussion with concerned authorities."



Till now, Tata Group-led Air India has been operating flights to Bucharest, Romania and Budapest, Hungary.



These flights being are operated as special government charters to bring back stranded Indians.



Earlier, Air India operated direct special flights to Kiev but it had to stop these operations due to a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued over the closure of Ukrainian air space.



One of Air India's flight bound for Kiev from New Delhi returned to the national capital's IGI Airport after NOTAM was announced at Kiev airport on last Thursday.



Last Tuesday, the airline had carried out the first of its special flight operations ferrying Indian citizens from Ukraine.



--IANS

rv/shb/