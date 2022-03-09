Renee Zellweger to star in World War II drama series

Los Angeles, March 9 (IANS) Actress Renee Zellweger is set to star in the drama 'Avenger Field' that is in development at Peacock.



According to Variety, the one-hour drama series tells the story of those who established a clandestine all-female US Airforce program called the WASPs (Women Airforce Service Pilots) to battle Hitler from home.



Inspired by the true story of WASP leader Jackie Cohran (Zellweger) and the diverse group of women who fought the system, skeptics and even sabotage to bring everyone home safely.



Felicia D. Henderson is attached to serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer via WaterWalk Entertainment. Susanna White will direct and executive produce.



Zellweger will executive produce with Carmella Casinelli under their Big Picture Co. banner. Steve Stark and Stacey Levin of Toluca Pictures, Emily Rose and Jill North of North Rose Pictures, and Connie Tavel also executive produce. MGM TV is the studio.



News of the series comes on the same day as the debut of the NBC limited series 'The Thing About Pam', a true crime drama in which Zellweger stars as Pam Hupp. Zellweger also recently starred in the Netflix series 'What/If'.



She is primarily known for her film files, earning widespread acclaim for her role in the Judy Garland biopic 'Judy'.



