Remo D'Souza dons new hairstyle as he makes a comeback on 'DID Li'l Masters 5'

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Well-known Bollywood choreographer Remo D'Souza, who is making his comeback after 11 years on dance reality show 'DID Li'l Masters Season 5', will be donning his unique 'cornrows' hairstyle for this season.



He is in the panel of judges along with Sonali Bendre and Mouni Roy. The show will be hosted by popular actor Jay Bhanushali.



Revealing his new look, Remo said: "When I started my journey with 'DID', my look through the initial seasons was admired by many fans and friends. Now, as I return to this platform after a decade, 11 years to be precise, I wanted to experiment with my look once again."



"The idea was to be creative and put up a never seen before style on Indian television. It was one of the wishes on my bucket list and, well, I ticked it off. This hairstyle is generally known as cornrows hairstyle with silver rings since my outfit has a pinch of white to it. Pretty cool, eh!?," he added.



He further remembered, when he and Terence Lewis were on the show as judges in previous seasons.



"Earlier, Terence Lewis and I used to have a spiky hairstyle and we used to experiment with it. I think it was time to innovate with my look again."



The dance reality show will be showing contestants between the age group of 3 to 13 years competing with each other. 'DID Li'l Masters Season 5' is starting from March 12, every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.



--IANS

ila/kr