'Remember the name': Carlos Brathwaite names his daughter after Kolkata's Eden Gardens

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite and his wife have been blessed with a baby girl, and the former captain has named his daughter after the iconic Eden Gardens, where he hit England's bowler Ben Stokes for four back-to-back sixes to win the T20 World Cup for the West Indies in 2016.



The 33-year-old batter took to Instagram to announce the arrival of his baby daughter and revealed that he had named her Eden Rose after Kolkata's Eden Gardens, the most memorable venue of his cricketing career.



Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop was in the commentary box when Brathwaite pulled off a memorable run-chase with 19 runs required in the final over. Bishop, during the commentary, famously said, "Carlos Brathwaite, Remember the name...," after the winning six by the Caribbean batter.



Brathwaite shared some pictures of his new-born daughter with an adorable caption.



"REMEMBER THE NAME Eden Rose Brathwaite D.O.B 2/6/22. You were worth the wait, you gorgeous little girl. Daddy promises to love you with all his heart," Brathwaite wrote, referring to Bishop's iconic line.



Praising his wife, Brathwaite said, "You are strong, you are resilient and I know you'll be an amazing mother. Love you both."



Out of action from the national team, Brathwaite played his last international match in India in August 2019. Brathwaite, who has been part of Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Big Bash League side Sydney Sixers, has been shortlisted for the IPL 2022 mega auction as well.



--IANS



inj/akm