Red Fort violence accused Deep Sidhu dies in road accident

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who was arrested in connection with the violence at Red Fort during farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day 2021, died in a road crash near the spot near the Delhi border where the farmers held a year-long protest against the three controversial farm laws.



He was travelling in a private vehicle along with his friend from the US, when the accident occurred.



His body sent for a post-mortem examination to Haryana's Sonipat.



