Rebels turning out 'major' concern for BJP in U'khand

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Rebels seems to be turning out a major concern for the BJP in Uttarakhand Assembly polls as in more than half a dozen constituencies the party's official candidates will face challenge from rebel leaders.



A BJP functionary in Uttarakhand said that these rebels turning out to be 'headache' for the party's official candidates. "Rebels may effect the poll equations of party candidates in eight assembly constituencies," he claimed.



Some of the constituencies from where rebels are contesting against BJP's official candidates are Kotdwar, Dhanaulti, Rudrapur, Doiwala, Bhimtal, Lalkua, Ghansali and Dharampur.



Taking strict action, the Uttarakhand BJP has expelled the rebel candidates from the party which includes sitting MLA from Rudrapur Rajkumar Thukral.



A party insider pointed out that some rebels have joined other parties and are giving strong challenge to the party candidates.



On expulsion of rebels and those involved in anti-party activities, a senior party functionary said that indiscipline would not be tolerated in the party and the action has been taken to send a strong message among cadres.



"Despite repeated requests to follow the party line, these leaders failed to follow the instructions. Non-compliance of party lines has forced the state leadership to take action against them as they were either contesting an independent or working against the party to damage electoral chances of the BJP's official candidates," he said.



Another senior functionary said that the party's central leadership has also sent a strong message to the state leaders that indiscipline or any anti-party activity will not be tolerated.



Last week, the Uttarakhand BJP expelled 20 leaders for six years for being involved in anti-party activities. Among these, eight were from the Dharampur assembly constituency in Dehradun and four from the Doiwala, once represented by former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.



Polling for 70 member Uttarakhand assembly will be held on February 14 and counting of votes will be held on March 10. The ruling BJP is leaving no stone unturned to retain power in the state.



The BJP has set a target of winning over 60 seats in next assembly polls in the state. In the last assembly polls, in 2017, the BJP had won 57 seats.



--IANS

ssb/shs







