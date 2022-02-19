Ravi Bhatia to star in Naseem Khan's 'Zufash'

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actor Ravi Bhatia is excited to star in the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Zufash', directed by Naseem Khan and Sakib Shaikh.



Ravi says: "I'm very much delighted to star in the upcoming movie 'Zufash'. Naseem is a very good friend and working along with him is a wonderful experience. I'm playing the hero in the movie and my role this time will be a treat for my audience."



Ravi rose to fame after he essayed the role of Salim in Ekta Kapoor's 'Jodha Akbar' and there was no looking back for him. He also featured in shows 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat', 'Hamaari Beti Raaj Karegi', 'Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se', 'Ishq Subhan Allah' among others. Earlier he made a successful run on digital platforms with 'Shukla The Tiger'.



Ravi was in Kashmir for the shoot.



He says: "I was shooting in Kashmir for the movie. And we as a team had a great time shooting there in a very cold climate. It will be a great memory for life."



The film is produced by Yahya Ibrahim. It stars popular actors like Mushtaq Kak, Amit Antil, and Vikas Shukla, among others.



