Randeep Hooda to play titular role in biopic 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda will portray V.D. Savarkar in the upcoming biopic, 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar', which is set to go on floors in June 2022.



The film will be shot across various locations in London, Maharashtra and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. As per the makers, it will highlight India's freedom movement from a different spectrum, and will be directed by Mahesh V. Manjrekar.



Randeep Hooda feels elated that he has been chosen to play the part. "There are many heroes that have played their part in getting us our Independence. However, not everyone has got their due. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is the most misunderstood, debated and influential of these unsung heroes and his story must be told."



This is the second time that Randeep will be collaborating with Sandeep Singh, their earlier association being the 2016 biopic, 'Sarabjit'.



Commenting on the collaboration, Randeep shares, "I am delighted to collaborate with Sandeep after 'Sarabjit', for 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'. It will be yet another challenging role to portray."



Director Mahesh V. Manjrekar, who has been working on the subject for almost a year adds by calling the film an edgy cinematic narrative, "This is the right time to tell the stories which we had ignored. 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' will be an edgy cinematic narrative that will force us to revisit our history. I have been wanting to collaborate with Sandeep Singh, and I am glad that we are doing this film together."



'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' is produced by Anand Pandit from Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Sandeep Singh and Sam Khan from Legend Studios and is co-produced by Roopa Pandit and Jay Pandya.



Lauding the acting prowess of Randeep, producer Sandeep Singh says, "There are very few actors in India who can create magic with his talent, and Randeep is one amongst them. Considering Veer Savarkar as one of the most controversial characters from Indian history, I could only think of Randeep."



He continues, "Veer Savarkar's contribution cannot be ignored, I wonder why our history books never mentioned Veer Savarkar?"



Producer Anand Pandit from Anand Pandit Motion Pictures says, "Cinema is a creative medium that celebrates different thought processes. Films like 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' will help create a far more engaging public dialogue."



"With Mahesh and Randeep at the helm, I am sure, we will create something memorable for audiences", the confident producer concludes.





