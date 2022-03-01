'Ramarao On Duty' teaser depicts Ravi Teja as a powerful, ambidextrous man

Hyderabad, March 1 (IANS) Ravi Teja's upcoming movie 'Ramarao On Duty's teaser was launched on the occasion of Mahashivratri.



Much to the delight of the masses, the teaser has plentiful action blocks, introducing Ravi Teja as a duty-minded Deputy Collector, who doesn't spare anyone who goes against the law.



Also, establishing the other side of Ramarao's character as a do-gooder for the needy, the teaser hints at the fact that Ravi Teja is an ambidextrous man in the movie. Ravi Teja appears in an intense look all through, with a glimpse of the heroines in the movie as well.



Billed as an action thriller, 'Ramarao On Duty' is directed by debutant Sarath Mandava under Sudhakar Cherukuri's SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks.



The movie is currently in the last stages of production, except for two songs, the film's entire shooting part was already wrapped up.



Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Venu Thottempudi, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, 'Sarpatta' John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, Surekha Vani, and others will be seen in lead roles.



