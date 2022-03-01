'Raktanchal' producer Chitra Vakil Sharma launches online venture

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Producer Chitra Vakil Sharma, who is known for her projects 'Tandoor' and 'Raktanchal', has launched her YouTube channel called Jupiter Hub on Mahashivratri.



As part of the first project on the channel, Chitra launched the mantra chanting 'Om Namay Shivay' by Eklavya Sakpal.



"I am starting the channel with the launch of 'Om Namay Shivay' which is in collaboration with Eklavya Sakpal. We both are Shiv Bhakts and before starting anything it's a good idea to take God's name. Then, I will launch another song 'Shiv Ki Dhun', sung and composed by Eklavya as well. It's an anthem for every soul who believes in Lord Shiva."



"'Om Namah Shivaya' is the primordial sound of the universe and sound is one form of energy that has its own vibrations. When it is chanted in a proper way or listened at a particular frequency then strong vibes are generated within you which make you more inclined in the process of understanding life and the purpose of its existence," Eklavya explains.



Chitra adds: "More than this, it also heals your body, mind and soul. Unfortunately, with time, our world has lost the proper balance of sound with this divine mantra and how it is supposed to be chanted or listened to. Therefore, Eklavya researched and finally recorded 'Om Namah Shivay' with references of Swar Dhwani Shastra from the roots of ancient Vedic science which is all about healing your mind, body and soul."



Talking about Eklavya, Chitra says that there can be no one better suited for this. "Eklavya is a filmmaker by profession and a mythologist by passion. He is a writer and a director. Besides this, Eklavya is also a musician who can play various classical music instruments like veena, flute and ravanahatha. He is also an illustrator, an artist. a sculptor, a psychic and a scholar in ancient Vedic science."



"He started his career in the field of music as an assistant to well-known music directors and then switched casting and creative direction in the Indian television industry at a very young age. The unusual blend of pragmatism and profundity is what sets him apart," she says.



"I always wanted to do this song with someone who holds the same spiritual mentality as me. Nothing was planned as such, everything happened naturally and we collaborated for this divine project. She, being my producer, understood my emotions very well with this song and gave me my creative freedom to create this song the way I wanted to," Eklavya says.



