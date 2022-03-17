Rajnath inaugurates 7-story facility built by DRDO in K'taka

Bengaluru, March 17 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a seven-storey technical facility with 1.3 lakh square feet of plinth area, built by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in a record time of just 45 days using in-house hybrid technology, here on Thursday.



This milestone sets a unique record for the construction industry in the country in completing a permanent building of seven stories utilising hybrid technology, and that too, in ready-to-move condition.



The inauguration took place on the premises of the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru by Rajnath Singh.



The facility has been built to support the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) Bengaluru's R and D activities in developing avionics for fighter aircraft and flight control systems (FCS) for other aircraft and unmanned aerial systems.



