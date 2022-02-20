Rajkummar to lady love Patralekhaa: 'I love you'

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has the sweetest birthday wish for his wife and actress Patralekhaa.



Rajkummar shared a loved-up picture on Instagram on Sunday. In the image, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are seen looking at each other lovingly.



"Happy birthday @patralekhaa. I LOVE YOU," Rajkummar wrote alongside the image.



Patralekhaa shared a romantic reply to Rajkummar's wish.



She said: "I love you babyy."



A string of Bollywood personalities too wished Patralekhaa on the post.



Filmmaker Farah Khan said "Me too".



Actress Bhumi Pednekar called Patralekhaa a pretty girl. She wrote: "Happy birthday you pretty pretty girl @patralekhaa."



Actress Dia Mirza simply wished: "Happy birthday Patra."



Rajkummar married his long time girlfriend Patralekhaa on November 15, 2021. The two have together worked in films such as 'Citylights'.



--IANS

dc/kr

