Rajendra Gupta jumped into freezing water of river Ganges for 'Dosti Anokhi' sequence

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Veteran TV actor Rajendra Gupta shares his experience of taking a jump in the river Ganges in a chilling 7 degrees for a scene in the show 'Dosti Anokhi'.



Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the show is all about a mature and elder couple Jagannath Mishra, played by Rajendra Gupta and his wife Kusum (played by Sushmita Mukherjee). Jagannath finds his lost sense of life's purpose through a young stranger-turned-friend Purvi, essayed by actress Ismeet Kohli.



In one of the sequences Purvi jumps into the river in an attempt to end her life, however, Jagannath ji sees her and tries to save her from drowning.



He shares his experience of shooting for the sequence and says: "On the very first day of our shoot, Ismeet and I had to jump in the Ganges, for the promo sequence. The water was mind-numbing cold, as it was probably 6-7 degrees then. We were super nervous initially and were preparing ourselves mentally, but when the scene got over it was just exhilarating."



"It was a very calming and serene experience. By the end of it, it was all just worth it. Not to mention, shooting this scene was the best 'ice-breaker', as all of the entire cast and crew had the best time during this shot," he concludes.



'Dosti Anokhi' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.



