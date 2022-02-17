Rajasthan's Dungarpur takes lead to boost speaking skills of students

By Archana Sharma

Jaipur, Feb 17 (IANS) Dungarpur, a small tribal town in Rajasthan, has taken the lead to boost the speaking skills of students by launching a new project -- 'Padega Dungarpur, Bolega Dungarpur' -- under which nearly 57,617 students from classes 6 to 8 studying in 381 schools across 10 blocks in the district will benefit.





The project will boost confidence and enhance the speaking skills of rural students who hesitate in public speaking, said District Collector Shubham Chaudhary while inaugurating the project recently.



The idea of launching this ambitious campaign came up when she made a field visit to different schools and interacted with students in their classes.



She found that students were hesitant to talk and therefore, came the idea of launching this campaign in the district.



While inaugurating the initiative, Chaudhary said, "Usually we see that children read and understand but when the opportunity comes to speak, they are unable to speak due to nervousness, so it is necessary to enhance the expression skills in children."



"In the present era, interviews have to be faced everywhere in any career. In such a situation it is very important to have expression skills and for this the campaign is being started in a phased manner in Dungarpur district. Although, there is no dearth of talent among children in the district but they are often hesitant to answer. Therefore, comes the 'Padhega Dungarpur, Bolega Dungarpur' project," the District Collector added.



The objective of this campaign is to develop the confidence of the children by developing reading and expression skills so that they can get full support during their future career, she said.



Speaking to IANS, Chhaya Chaubisa, Assistant Director, Information and Public Relations, Dungarpur, said, "The campaign will benefit 57,617 students from class 6 to 8 studying in 381 schools across 10 blocks in the district. Under the campaign, each student will be given three minutes to speak on any given topic which will benefit a total of 842 students per day."



Students will also be provided books of their choice under this campaign. It will also cross-check which are the books each student reads, the number of students who did speak and those which did not get a chance to speak or who did not prefer to speak. Overall, the idea is to find out how much effort is required to help students express themselves.



Thorough monitoring must be done to evaluate the results of this campaign, she added.



