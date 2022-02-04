Rajasthan lifts night curfew, opens places of worship

Jaipur, Feb 4 (IANS) In wake of receding Covid cases, the Rajasthan government on Friday issued revised guidelines relaxing restrictions, including lifting the night curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.



In the new guidelines, applicable from Saturday, the limit of 100 people at wedding ceremonies, social gatherings, public functions, and religious activities have been increased to 250.



Also, the religious centres closed earlier in wake of the third wave have been opened now, and devotees shall now be able to offer prasad, and garlands, which were banned earlier.



The state government has earlier permitted schools from Classes 10 to 12 to reopen from February 1 while Class 6 and onwards will be opened from February 9.



Rajasthan on Friday registered 5,937 cases and 21 deaths and has an active caseload of 54,869.



Five days back, the active caseload was 72,289 and 10,061 cases were reported.



