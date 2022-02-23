Rajasthan budget is development-oriented, says Pilot

Jaipur, Feb 23 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has described the state Budget 2022-23 as development oriented and said it aims at giving relief to the common man in all sectors including agriculture, education, medicine and will generate employment.



Terming it as a public welfare budget, Pilot said that in spite of biase from the Union Government and not releasing the state's share on time during Covid pandemic, the state Congress government, keeping agriculture at the centre, worked out to reduce the burden of power tariffs from consumer's mind. Public welfare announcements have been made such as implementing the old pension scheme for government employees among others, which are welcome.



He said that during the Assembly elections, the Prime Minister had assured the state to declare East Rajasthan Canal Project as a national project. This is yet to be done. Now, the decision of the Congress government to take up this task and form ERCP Corporation for implementing the project is a welcome step, he added.



--IANS

arc/skp/