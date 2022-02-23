Raja Kumari revisits her hits in 'Live in Goa: The Catalogue Reimagined'

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Indo-American rapper, songwriter and singer Svetha Yallapragada Rao, better known by her professional name Raja Kumari, has released the compiled version of her previous songs performed with a band.



Titled 'The Catalogue Reimagined', the 30-minute journey with Raja Kumari will lead you to an immense melodic and inspiring experience. The Grammy-nominated rapper will be seen performing live in Goa for the audience across India.



Raja Kumari says, "It was a crazy time when no concerts were happening, I felt like I was adding something to the world before the second lockdown happened. The music was recorded and the lockdown period we used to mix and master. It was an amazing experience performing with a live band in Goa, one of my favourite destinations.



She added: "The 30-minuter comprises the hits that have been loved by listeners across the world. I am thrilled to announce my live concert tour across India with the same band on board. I am happy and grateful to be able to share live music with listeners without the studio embellishments. It's just pure music."



In the video, Raja Kumari is seen wearing a silk white-coloured slit attire, accessorising it with white flowers as hair accessories. Adding colour to her all-white ensemble, Raja Kumari teams it with blue earrings and a statement bindi.



--IANS

dc/kr

