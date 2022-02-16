Raj unlocks completely, schools from Class 1 to 5 open

Jaipur, Feb 16 (IANS) After almost two years since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and the third wave also subsiding, Rajasthan on Wednesday completely lifted all restrictions and totally unlocked the state.



As per the latest guidelines announced on February 14, schools for children studying in Class 1 to 5 have been opened, however, parent's consent is required for the offline classes. Children will not be called to the school against the will of the parents and the option of online class will continue.



The schools from Class 6 to 12 had opened earlier.



The new guidelines have come into effect from Wednesday.



The state government has also lifted restrictions on the number of guests in weddings. Now, unlimited people can attend functions during weddings unlike earlier times when there was a restriction of 250 people.



Also, number restrictions have been removed from clubs, restaurants, hotels, gyms, cinemas, multiplexes, etc., and they will be able to operate with 100 per cent capacity.



However, for those travelling from foreign nations, institutionalised or home quarantine for seven days is a must and they have to undergo RT-PCR test thereafter. Once they test negative, their quarantine period will be ended.



--IANS

