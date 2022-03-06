Raj Tarun, Varsha Bollamma's 'Stand Up Rahul' trailer out

Hyderabad, March 6 (IANS) Starring actors Raj Tarun, Varsha Bollamma, Murali Sharma, Indraja, and Vennela Kishore, the upcoming movie 'Stand Up Rahul', has grabbed attention.



The makers of this upcoming Telugu romantic comedy released the trailer, creating much anticipation.



As the trailer divulges the film's storyline, hero Raj Tarun is established as a young man, who cannot put up with a regular job. The reason given for his inconsistent career path is his sarcasm.



Rahul (Raj Tarun), then decides to take up a job as a stand-up comedian, when his mother (role played by Indraja) is against the idea. Rahul's father, a role played by Murali Sharma, on the other hand, encourages his son to take up the job, while his role is well-established as a new-age father.



The heroine in 'Stand Up Rahul' is established as a dreamer, who meets Rahul, and they start living-in, together. Vennela Kishore's role seems to have acted in a lengthy role, after quite some time, and his scenes in the trailer amplify the hype.



The stand-up comic scenes imbibed in the trailer cut, seem to be interesting, while it is expected that the family audience will enjoy the movie.



Directed by Santo Mohan Veeranki, is being co-produced by Nandkumar Abbineni and Bharath Maguluri under the banners of Dream Town Productions and HighFive Pictures.



'Stand Up Rahul', is slated for its release on March 18.



