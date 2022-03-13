Raj Tarun, Varsha Bollamma-starrer 'Stand Up Rahul' gets U/A certificate

Hyderabad, March 13 (IANS) Raj Tarun and Varsha Bollamma's upcoming rom-com titled 'Stand Up Rahul' is slated for its release soon. The makers announced that the movie has now completed the censor formalities.



Earlier on Sunday, the makers of 'Stand Up Rahul' announced that the movie has been certified with a U/A from the Censor Board prior to its grand release.



Directed by debutante Santo Mohan Veeranki, the film 'Stand Up Rahul' is billed to be a coming-of-age feel-good romantic comedy in which the lead pair will play a couple who decide to stay in a live-in relationship.



Vennela Kishore, Devi Prasad, Madhurima, and others will be seen in an important role in this movie. Produced by Nandkumar Abbineni and Bharath Maguluri under Dream Town Productions and HighFive Pictures banners, the movie has Sweekar Agasthi's music.



Slated for its grand release on March 18, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote this upcoming rom-com.



