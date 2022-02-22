Raj HC cancels RAS-Preliminary exam results

Jaipur, Feb 22 (IANS) The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday cancelled the result of the Rajasthan Administrative Service(RAS) Preliminary examination.



The answer key of the examination will have to be issued afresh on the orders of the court.



A bench of Justice Mahendra Goel gave this order on the petition filed by Ankit Sharma and others.



On Monday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot issued a statement saying that the RAS(Mains) examination will not be deferred when the students were holding massive protests demanding its postponement which was being supported by the BJP as well as Congress MLAs.



The preliminary examination of RAS Recruitment 2021 was held on October 27, 2021. Its result was released on November 19, 2021.



Candidates were continuously demanding to defer the date of the RAS Main examination. While many of the candidates were not satisfied with the result of the preliminary examination, others had an issue with the syllabus change at the eleventh hour.



Gehlot said is the priority of the government to complete all the competitive examinations and recruitment in the stipulated time and Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and Rajasthan Staff Board thereafter are issuing recruitment calendar and conducting examinations accordingly.



He had also talked about conducting the RAS (Mains) examination on February 25 and 26, 2022 according to the calendar of RPSC.



--IANS

arc/shb/