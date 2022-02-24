Raj BJP MLAs to return Apple iPhones gifted by Cong govt

Jaipur, Feb 24 (IANS) The BJP MLAs in Rajasthan have decided to return the expensive iPhone 13 which were given to all 200 MLAs of the state by the Ashok Gehlot government after the Budget presentation.



BJP state president Satish Poonia, in his tweet, said, "Keeping in view the financial burden on the state government, we will return the iPhones given by the Congress government. The decision has been taken after discussion on this issue with other MLAs including Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathod."



After presenting the budget on Wednesday, the Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan gave iPhone 13 to all 200 MLAs along with a copy of the budget. The price of these iPhones ranges between Rs 75,000 and Rs 1 lakh. It is being said that the state government had recently purchased 250 iPhones. Of these, 200 have been given to MLAs.



This is the third consecutive year when MLAs have been given expensive gifts after the budget. Earlier, after the last budget, Apple I-PADs were given to the legislators. Laptops were given during the budget before last year. At the same time, new luxury residences of MLAs are also being built in Jaipur.



