Raj BJP MLAs stage protest amid Guv's address, seek CBI probe into REET 'scandal'

Jaipur, Feb 9 (IANS) The budget session of the Rajasthan Assembly started on Wednesday on a 'furious note' as the BJP MLAs stood with placards in their hands demanding a CBI inquiry into the REET paper leak 'scandal' while the Governor Kalraj Mishra was addressing the House.



The Governor, meanwhile, urged the protesting BJP MLAs to sit on their seats. He said that "it would be better if you sit down".



"The house will continue, you protest firmly, there is no harm in it," he said but the MLAs continued to protest.



The Governor read out the address for about 1 hour and 3 minutes. Throughout the address, the MLAs stood protesting on their seats demanding a CBI inquiry into REET paper leak. The Governor twice urged the MLAs to sit but the protest continued.



Addressing the Assembly at the start of the budget session, the Governor said that Rajasthan has emerged as the best state in Corona management. "The state has come up as a role model in Covid management as the government dealt with this disaster efficiently".



"No one was allowed to sleep hungry as state government helped 33 lakh families during the Covid period. When the migrant laborers were moving out, the state government helped them reach their destinations by arranging a vehicle. Rajasthan also developed the capability to conduct 1 lakh Covid tests daily," he said.



After the speech, both the MLAs who won the by-election were administered the oath of office by the Speaker C.P. Joshi in the House. Congress MLA Preeti Shaktawat from Vallabhnagar and Nagraj Meena, MLA from Dhariyavad, won by-polls a few months back.



Tributes were paid to Lata Mangeshkar, former CDS Bipin Rawat and late leaders in the assembly. Those MLAs who passed away in recent months were also paid tributes.



