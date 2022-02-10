Raj Assembly: Amid uproar over REET paper leak, 4 BJP MLAs suspended for budget session

Jaipur, Feb 10 (IANS) The second day of the Rajasthan Assembly's budget session on Thursday witnessed huge uproar as BJP MLAs pressed their demand for the CBI probe into the REET paper leak 'scandal'. Meanwhile, four BJP MLAs were suspended for "preventing a legislator from speaking".



The Speaker adjourned the proceedings of the Assembly at 5 p.m. till Friday 11 a.m.



After the adjournment of the proceedings, the BJP MLAs sat on a dharna in the House itself and were seen arranging for mattress and blankets till the time of filing of the report.



Earlier in the day, four BJP MLAs were suspended for the budget session for preventing CPI(M) MLA Balwan Poonia from speaking. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal proposed the suspension of all four in the House, which was later approved.



BJP MLAs Madan Dilawar, Ramlal Sharma, Avinash Gehlot, Chandrabhan Akya were suspended for the entire duration of the budget session.



Proposing suspension, Shanti Dhariwal said that the MLAs stopped CPI(M) MLA Balwan Poonia from speaking on the Governor's address, snatched papers and abused, so all four should be suspended.



Earlier, after the Assembly proceedings began in the afternoon after being adjourned thrice, BJP and Congress MLAs turned face-to-face. During the debate on the Governor's address, there was a scuffle between the MLAs of two parties. During the debate on the Governor's address, BJP MLAs were seen raising slogans in the well in front of the ministers' seat.



Meanwhile, the state minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas snatched the placard and black paper, which has message demanding a CBI probe into REET 'scandal', from the hands of BJP MLA Ramlal Sharma. On this, the BJP MLAs protested while the Congress ministers supported Khachariyawas.



