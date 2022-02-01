Rain likely over northwest India Feb 2-4

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, will witness light to moderate rainfall during February 2-4, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Tuesday.



"Scattered light rainfall very likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on February 2, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh on February 3 and 4 with its peak intensity on February 3," it said.



The IMD also said that an isolated hailstorm is likely over Himachal Pradesh on February 2-3 and over Uttarakhand on February 3-4.



The rainfall is likely to occur due to the influence of a fresh active Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation.



As per the IMD, due to confluence between lower levels westerlies associated with the Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies from the Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels, scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall with thunderstorm or lightning is likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha on February 3-4 with possibility of isolated hailstorm over the region on February 4.



The IMD said that gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius is very likely over most parts of northwest and central India during next 2 days and fall by 3-5 degree Celsius thereafter.



"Cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets very likely over north Uttar Pradesh, and Cold day conditions over Punjab, Haryana next 48 hours and abate thereafter," it said.



The national capital witnessed a clear sky on Sunday with minimum temperature being recorded at 7 degree Celsius and maximum at 20.8 degree Celsius.



Meanwhile, the national capital's residents continued to breathe polluted air, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 280 for PM10 and 176 for PM2.5.



As the PM10 was on a high scale, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) has issued a health advisory stating that sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and heavy outdoor work.



"Air quality is acceptable for the general public but moderate health concern for sensitive people," it said.



The PM 2.5 level was under the 'very poor' category.



