Railway employee in UP found dead under mysterious circumstances

Lucknow, March 6 (IANS) A 43-year-old railway employee has been found dead under mysterious circumstances.



The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar Mishra of Mawaiya area in Alambagh.



Police officials said that they received the information about the suicide on Saturday and by the time they reached the spot, the family had already bought the body down from the noose.



However, police called the ambulance and rushed Mukesh to KGMU Trauma Centre where doctors declared him dead.



Investigating officer Pramod Kumar Singh said: "We sent the body for the post-mortem but the family members of the deceased kept on arguing and tried to stop the post-mortem. Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report."



The victim's family, meanwhile, claimed that he had an argument with his wife and after that, he went to his room, and family members found his body hanging on the noose later.



