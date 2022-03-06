Rail staff help UP kids reunite with family

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh), March 6 (IANS) An alert railway staff helped a family to reunite after they got separated when the two minors boarded the wrong train.



According to railway officials, on Saturday, a passenger Rambaran informed deputy station superintendent of Tundla, that his children, Radhika, 11, and Hariom, 10, with luggage, have boarded Puri-bound Nandan Kanan Express instead of Kamakhya-bound Northeast Super-Fast express.



Following the alert, Nandan Kanan Express conductor Y.K. Saxena was asked to locate the kids in S2 coach of the train.



Meanwhile, railway officials also made necessary arrangements to halt the train at Etawah junction.



On reaching Etawah, the kids along with their luggage were taken off the train by railway personnel and handed over to railway protection force (RPF).



Meanwhile, Rambaran reached Etawah in Northeast Super-Fast express and got reunited with his kids.



"We got confused between Nandan Kanan Express and Northeast express because of the change in platform," said Rambaran.



Divisional traffic manager Tundla, Sanjay Kumar said, "It was excellent coordination by railway staff who took prompt decisions and made necessary arrangements to reunite the family."



--IANS

