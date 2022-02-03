Rahul gives thumbs down to CM contender Singh Deo

By Sujeet Kumar

Raipur, Feb 3 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi finally ended the lingering tussle of rotational Chhattisgarh CM concept on Thursday during his much-awaited visit to Raipur with all appreciation for Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and a clear thumbs down to health minister TS Singh Deo.







Though Gandhi did not utter a single word about the persisting CMship issue but his bonhomie with the powerful OBC leader Baghel during his nearly five-hour trip to capital Raipur ended speculation of any possible change of guard in the mineral rich state.



The Wayanad MP heaped praises on Baghel at the high-stake function at the sprawling Science College ground here for "delivering the party commitment made with the people of the Chhattisgarh".



Gandhi had maintained distance from Deo during his entire stay in Raipur which didn't go down well with Singh Deo's supporters who were anticipating a closed-door meeting for a few minutes.



Political analysts in the state are describing the perfect end of the CM post rotational drama which was kept alive by desperate Singh Deo, the scion of the erstwhile Surguja royal family.



Gandhi appeared in a jolly mood in Raipur while interacting with people at stalls put up at the function site to showcase the "Chhattisgarh model of development".



But he was unsparing in his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for favouring a few capitalists on the cost of the poor of the country. His speech was largely the repeat of what he said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during motion of thanks to President's address.



Gandhi launched Chhattisgarh government's Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhoomihin Krishi Majdoor Nyay Yojana and advised Baghel publicly to raise the annual payment amount of Rs 6,000 per beneficiary.



He also laid foundation stone for Sewagram Ashram in Nava Raipur and another foundation stone for Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti.



