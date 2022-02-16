Rahul, Priyanka offer prayers at Ravidas temple

Varanasi (UP), Feb 16 (IANS) Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Wednesday, reached the Ravidas temple at Seer Govardhan where they offered prayers.



Rahul and Priyanka had 'langar' at the temple and later also served food to the devotees as a mark of service.



They interacted with other devotees at the temple later.



The Election Commission had postponed Punjab elections scheduled to be held on February 14 to February 20 due to Ravidas Jayanti.



--IANS

amita/skp/