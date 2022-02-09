Rahul, Priyanka are 'Italian hoodlums', says Goa Health Minister

Panaji, Feb 9 (IANS) Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday termed Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi "Italian hoodlums", urging voters in the poll-bound coastal state to disregard them.



"What did Rahul Gandhi do for the state of Goa? What did Priyanka Gandhi do for the state of Goa? They are nothing but hoodlums. I call them Italy-based hoodlums. Nothing fit, but to be disregarded and discarded by the people of the state of Goa. Don't get carried away by the campaign of the Congress party," Rane said in a video message.



He also slammed Congress senior observer for Goa and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram for "neglecting" Goa during his term in the Union Cabinet.



"Today Mr Chidambaram is coming here as the observer for the state of Goa. Ask Mr Chidambaram how much money did he sanction for the state of Goa. How much money did he sanction for the infrastructure of roads and backbone infrastructure and bridges for the state of Goa," Rane said.



"Not a single infrastructure project or amount was sanctioned by the great Mr Chidambaram and Finance Minister of the country when the Congress party was in power for 10 years," he added.



