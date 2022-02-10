Raftaar, Shakti Mohan groove on new track 'Rascala' from 'The Great Indian Murder'

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Rapper Raftaar and dancer Shakti Mohan have featured in a promotional track 'Rascala' from the thriller web-series 'The Great Indian Murder'.



Raftaar said, "Rascala is a song that tries to bring tremendous energy to an intense series. I worked with Darshan Doshi and Umang on Rascala and I got a piece of Tamil rap written in between it.



"Being a Malayali, I was excited because I was able to do something in Hindi and then Tamil at the same time. I wrote my Hindi rap parts of it along with the Tamil rap part as well. The song doesn't just sound like a promotional song but a whole movie production."



Featuring ace dancer and choreographer Shakti and rapper Raftaar, the fun, catchy dance number has been choreographed by Feroz Khan. Composed by Darshan-Umang, the song has been sung by Umang Doshi, Anusha Mani, and Raftaar.



Excited about the song, producer Ajay Devgn said, "The promotional video is already receiving great appreciation from the viewers. The song is an absolute entertainer that adds colour and more drama to the series. It takes the viewers to a fun party amidst the chaos of the series."



Penned by Shloke Lal and Ashwath Bobo, the video begins with Vicky Rai and his father discussing the need for a party at the farmhouse. With dazzling backgrounds and colourful costumes, the video weaves into the storyline as it further showcases different characters from the show at the ongoing party while Shakti and Raftaar perform.



Shakti Mohan said, "I am thrilled to be associated with a massive show like The Great Indian Murder, as well as with the rap master Raftaar. More than a promotional song, Rascala adds more value and weight to the intriguing story of the show and is quite instrumental in taking the narrative ahead".



Directed by thriller maestro Tigmanshu Dhulia, 'The Great Indian Murder', which received the highest watch time on the opening weekend, revolves around the cold-blooded murder of the Home Minister of Chhattisgarh's son, Vicky Rai, and a group of six uncanny suspects being linked to it.



The series has been taken from the titillating pages of Vikas Swarup's riveting novel, 'Six Suspects'.



Talking about the promotional song, producer Priti Vinay Sinha said, "In the series, the actual song Rascala comes at a very interesting point when the characters Ashok Rajput played by Sharib Hashmi and Eketi played by Mani PR reach Chennai and watch the film song shoot which begins with director Tigmanshu Dhulia in a cameo idolising Rajinikanth sir by pouring milk over his picture."



The show produced by Ajay Devgn and Priti Sinha under their banner ADF & RLE Media is headlined by a stellar cast of Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi, Shashank Arora, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Jatin Goswami, Sharib Hashmi, Paoli Dam, and Amey Wagh, among others.



'The Great Indian Murder' is available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.



