'Radhe Shyam' team ready for nationwide promos before March 11 release

Hyderabad, Feb 25 (IANS) As the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' is being readied for its worldwide release, the makers are prepping up a stage to promote the upcoming love saga.



With plans to kick-start promotions soon, the makers will have Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Radha Krishna Kumar and others hit the road to participate in nationwide tours. Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Bangalore are on top of the list. The release date of 'Radhe Shyam' has been set for March 11 after several postponements.



The 'Radhe Shyam' team will interact with the media by holding press meets and also release promotional and BTS videos to keep up the existing hype around the movie.



Touted to be a love saga, 'Radhe Shyam' has Prabhas as Vikramaditya and Pooja Hege plays Prerana. Vikramaditya is a palmist who predicts the future and also knows the past.



Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has come on board to lend his voice for 'Radhe Shyam' and Bollywood actress Bhagya Shree will portray Prabhas's mother in the movie.



Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the pan-India movie is being produced under the banner UV Creations and presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. The film is mounted on a lavish scale with eye-appealing visuals.



--IANS

py/srb/

