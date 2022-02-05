Raashii Khanna begins shooting for 'Sardar' in Chennai

Chennai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna, who recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of 'Thank You' with Naga Chaitanya in Moscow, has now commenced her next 'Sardar' in Chennai.



Post the shoot of 'Sardar', Raashii will resume shooting for her Bollywood debut 'Yodha'.



Offering fun glimpses of the snow season in Moscow, Raashii has now slipped into her new project 'Sardar' with Karthik Ravivarma.



Announcing the commencement of her next on social media, Raashii shared a post on her Instagram story.



Last week, the trailer of Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Rudra: The Darkness Within' unfolded her quirky and intriguing character in the crime thriller show.



Her next includes Vijay Sethupati and Shahid Kapoor-starrer action thriller directed by Raj and DK.



