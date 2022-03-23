RS adjourned till 12 p.m amid Oppn uproar over fuel price hike, inflation

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 12 p.m. on Wednesday after the Opposition created a ruckus over fuel price hike and inflation.



Soon after the House assembled at 11 a.m, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu, after laying of the papers, said that the notices for discussion under rule 267 given by Opposition MPs, including Ramgopal Yadav, Vishmbhar Prasad Nishad, Binoy Biswam, K.C. Venugopal, Mallikarjun Kharge, stands rejected.



"I have received notices under Rule 267 by Ramgopal Yadav, Mallikarjun Kharge, Shaktisinh Gohil, Nazir Hussain on increase in price of petroleum, edible oil etc. It cannot be discussed under 267 notice. Since it is a general issue, it can be discussed under Demand of Grants," he said.



At this, the Opposition Members started raising slogans and displayed placards to press their demand. Some of them rushed to the Well of the House but an unfazed Naidu attempted take up the Zero Hour.



"You are trying to disrupt the Zero Hour in which several members want to raise important issues so let the House function," Naidu said while placating the agitating Members.



Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge insisted on a discussion and requested the Chair to reconsider their demand.



When the Opposition Bench refused to comply with the Chair's direction, Naidu adjourned the House till 12 p.m.



The House proceedings in the morning began with paying tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on the occasion of Shaheed Divas.



Naidu informed the Members that the three martyrs, in their twenties, went to the gallows with a smile.



--IANS

