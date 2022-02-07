RS adjourned for an hour as mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha on Monday were adjourned for an hour as a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar.



Soon after the House assembled at 10 a.m., Chairman Venkaiah Naidu expressed sorrow at the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar. Her singing prowess has been as diverse as our country, he said.



"Lata ji knitted our nation by representing us collectively and each one of us in our singularity. Besides defining the golden standard of playback singing through thousands of her melodious songs in many languages, she captured every mood, moment and journey of our nation for over seven decades.



"Her distinguished and long career ran parallel to that of free India over the last 75 years, capturing the trials and tribulations of the times. India is struck silent with her passing away in the 75th year of Independence," the RS Chairman said.



He also said that she was a great philanthropist and founded the Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation, a public charitable trust which contributes towards the medical expenses of needy patients irrespective of caste, creed and religion. She also started Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan, which provides assistance to students and contributes to the welfare of senior citizens, he added.



Lataji also served as a Nominated Member of this House from November 1999 to November, 2005.



Describing her contribution to the field of music, he said that she recorded over 25,000 songs and she captured every mood and journey of our country for over seven decades.



She was bestowed with several awards like Padma Bhushan in 1999, Rajiv Gandhi Award in 1997, Bharat Ratna in 2001 apart from many other awards for her songs. She was also awarded with the Dada Saheb Phalke award in 1989.



Naidu said, "The country has lost a legendary playback singer... created an irreparable void in the world of music."



The Members of the House stood in silence for a while in respect to the departed soul and the proceedings of the House were adjourned by the Chairman.



In the Lok Sabha too, soon after the House meets at 4 p.m., Speaker Om Birla will read out the obituary message for Lata Mangeshkar and will adjourn the proceedings for an hour, sources said.



