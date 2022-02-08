RS Employees Association thanks Chairman for welfare

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha Secretariat Employees Association (RSSEA) has expressed gratitude to Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu for taking decisions in the interest of the employees.



RSSEA also termed tenure of the Chairman as the 'Golden Phase of Rajya Sabha Secretariat'.



It said that Naidu guided the Secretariat in framing Recruitment Rules for the posts of Secretary, Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. He also constituted Rules Review Committee that presented its report on December 28, 2018 recommending amendments to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business to the Council of States.



The initiatives taken during the tenure of Naidu included creation of a Reservation Cell for scrutinizing the promotional proposals, creation of Welfare Section, introduction of adhaar enabled biometric attendance system (AeBAS) enabling the employees to mark their attendance twice a day on AeBAS machines, introduction of e-Office software package and File Management System of e-Office Module, creation of Vigilance Section in the Secretariat, a Committee for Rationalization of Cadre strength in various grades, the Financial Incentive Scheme, 2021 for acquiring typing proficiency in Hindi/English language, Gradation List 2020 of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.



Keeping in view the overall development of the employees/officials of the Secretariat, Naidu directed secretariat to make rules regarding the rotation and transfer policy of Officers posted in a Section for more than ten years. As a result of this policy, rotation of work amongst more than 225 staff and officers was initiated.



--IANS

miz/skp/