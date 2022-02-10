REET question paper leak case: Rajasthan MLA calls for encounter of culprits

Jaipur, Feb 10 (IANS) An independent MLA in Rajasthan Assembly, Baljeet Yadav on Thursday demanded police encounter of REET paper leak culprits arguing that the accused have smashed dreams of lakhs of unemployed aspirants.



Raising the strange demand in the Assembly on Thursday, Yadav said, "Dreams of lakhs of unemployed aspirants could not turn into reality due to these culprits and police should be allowed to encounter them."



He further questioned if the government intends to give this permission to the police, though the government did not responded to this.



Yadav, in fact, had asked a question about the paper leak cases registered in the state in the last three years. While speaking on this issue, he said, "The police encounter of rape accused in Hyderabad was praised all across the country. The question paper leak similarly is also a big crime as it has smashed dreams of lakhs of aspirants."



The matter of the REET question paper leak has become a big political issue in the state and opposition BJP is demanding a CBI probe into it. The BJP legislators tried to disrupt the proceedings of the house on the second consecutive day on Thursday by shouting slogans and protesting in the house.



--IANS

