RBI proposes to raise limit on e-RUPI vouchers to Rs 1 lakh

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday proposed to enhance the cap under e-RUPI prepaid digital vouchers.



The present cap of Rs 10,000 will be increased to Rs 1 lakh per voucher and such vouchers will be allowed to be used more than once, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the latest monetary policy meeting outcome.



This enhancement is expected to further facilitate the delivery of various government schemes to the beneficiaries more efficiently, he said.



The e-RUPI pre-paid digital voucher developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) was launched in August 2021, Das added.



