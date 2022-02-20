Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for Covid
London, Feb 20 (IANS) British Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for Covid-19, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Sunday.
The Queen is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement released by the Palace.
