Quad leaders discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict, other issues

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Leaders of the Quad nations -- the US, Japan, India and Australia -- on Thursday discussed ongoing developments in Ukraine, including its humanitarian implications.



The meeting came was the conflict between Russia and Ukraine entered its eighth day after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office, in a statement, said that he participated at a virtual summit of Quad leaders, along with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.



The meeting reviewed the progress on Quad initiatives since their September 2021 Summit, and agreed on accelerating cooperation, with an objective to achieve concrete outcomes by the summit in Japan later this year.



Modi underlined that the Quad must remain focused on its core objective of promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.



He called for concrete and practical forms of cooperation within the Quad, in areas like Humanitarian and Disaster Relief, debt sustainability, supply chains, clean energy, connectivity, and capacity-building.



"Developments in Ukraine were discussed in the meeting, including its humanitarian implications," the PMO said.



Modi also emphasised the need to return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy.



The leaders also discussed other topical issues, including the situation in Southeast Asia, the Indian Ocean Region, and the Pacific Islands.



Modi reiterated the importance of adhering to the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.



The leaders agreed to stay in touch and to work towards an ambitious agenda for the forthcoming Leaders' Summit in Japan.



The four countries have an informal alliance called the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, that positions itself as being committed to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.



