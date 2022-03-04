'Qmin On The Move' now In Bengaluru

By IANSlife

New Delhi, March 4 (IANSlife) IHCL's culinary platform and food delivery service, is now expanding its services in Bengaluru with its food truck -- Qmin On The Move. With a successful launch in Mumbai last year, the food truck in Bengaluru will serve on-the-go comfort food with global and local favourites.





Speaking about the launch in Bengaluru, Somnath Mukherjee, Area Director -- Karnataka, IHCL, said, "Taking the Qmin experience closer to the consumers, Qmin On The Move is here to revolutionise the way the city dines. With the growing demand for unique culinary concepts and need for quick and easy meals the food truck will drive down to business districts and large residential complexes offering gourmet delights with the assurance of the highest standards of safety and hygiene."



Rolling out popular, affordable and delicious dishes, the Qmin On The Move serves a wide variety of options from comfort foods like rolls and sandwiches to gourmet Burgers and Nachos. It also includes local favourites like Keema Pao, Gosht Biryani, Walnut Brownies and Gulab Jamuns for all those sweet cravings. Maintaining enhanced safety protocols it serves food in biodegradable containers with one-time-use cutlery with the option of contactless payment.



The menu changes weekly and is determined by location.



