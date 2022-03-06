Pursuing MEA to bring back K'taka students stuck in Ukraine: CM

Hubballi (Karnataka), March 6 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reiterated on Sunday, his resolve to repatriate students of the state stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine.



"All measures are being taken to bring state students back home safely from Ukraine," the chief minister told the media after welcoming Chaitra Gangadhar, a medical student from Yaraguppi village of Kundagol taluk in Dharwad district, who returned safely from Ukraine.



Chaitra was studying medicine in Kharkiv province of Ukraine. Many Indian students are stranded in the war zone of Ukraine. Recalling her ordeal in Ukraine, Chaitra said she took shelter in a bunker for 7 days and had to walk 9 km to cross the border to enter Poland. She returned home with assistance from the Indian Embassy. Parents of Chaitra said that the efforts of the Union government and Almighty's blessings enabled Chaitra to reach home safely.



"There were 4 students from Dharwad in Ukraine. Of them 2 have returned home safely and we are confident of bringing back the remaining 2 as well. We have received information about them crossing the Ukraine border. About 200 students from Karnataka are stranded in Kharkiv and taking shelter in bunkers. The Indian Embassy is trying to bring them back. We are in touch with the Union External Affairs Minister in this regard. Prime Minister Modi himself is monitoring it. A huge operation to airlift the students is on. It is being made possible due to the cordial relations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with various countries," Bommai said.



Speaking on the efforts to retrieve the mortal remains of Naveen Gyanagoudar, Bommai said, "Information is being obtained about the mortuary where his body has been kept. Efforts are on to bring his mortal remains with assistance from the Indian Embassy."



Replying to a question about the academic future of the medical students who have returned from Ukraine, Bommai said, a suitable decision would be taken in consultation with the Union government.



--IANS

pvn/skp/