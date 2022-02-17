Punjab will never accept separatist forces: Youth Congress

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Charging Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with colluding with separatist forces to attain power, the Youth Congress said Punjab will never accept separatist forces.



Youth Congress members tried to take out a march but were stopped by the police just outside their office at Raisina Road.



Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV said: "Kejriwal wanted to become the Prime Minister by separating Punjab from India, by colluding with the separatists."



He asked whether Kejriwal himself wanted to become the Chief Minister of Punjab. Did Arvind Kejriwal take the side of people associated with separatism and Khalistan to get power. Does Arvind Kejriwal have any affiliation with such separatist organistions and groups?



"This is what AAP's founder Kumar Vishwas ji is saying and believe me, every Punjabi, every countryman is aware of the nefarious designs of AAP. The people of Punjab will never be ready for this," Srinivas said.



The 117-member Punjab Assembly is slated to go to the polls on February 20.



