Punjab tops in arms seizure in last 3 years

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized 262 arms from January 2019 to January 25 this year along with recovery of 15,024 ammunition at both India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh border, officials said.



According to the data, Punjab tops in the seizure of arms on western border with 110 arms seized during this period whereas the total arms recovered on western border is 134.



In the year 2019, seven arms were seized, 42 in 2020, 58 in 2021 and three till January 25 this year in Punjab.



Out of total recovery of 20 arms in Jammu, three were recovered in 2020, 10 in 2021 and seven till January 25 this year. Out of four arms recovered on Rajasthan border, two each was seized in 2019 and 2020, the official said.



Similarly, a total of 128 arms were confiscated in eastern sector from January 2019 to January 2022.



The border guarding force also seized only three arms in Guwahati in the year 2021 while in Meghalaya, two arms were seized in 2020 and one each in 2021 and 2022.



In Mizoram and Cachar areas, 11 arms were seized in 2019, 31 in 2020, six in 2021, making a total of recovery of 48 fire arms while in north Bengal sector, five arms were seized in 2019, two in 2020, five in 2021 making a total of 12.



In the South Bengal sector, eight arms were recovered in 2019, 23 in 2020, 20 in 2021 while there was no seizure made this year.



The BSF seized one arm in 2019, four each in 2020 and 2021 and one in January this year.



The Forces recovered 4,959 ammunition on the western border from 2019 to January 2022 while 10,065 on the eastern border.



In western side of the Indo-Pakistan border, 249 ammunition were seized in 2019, 938 in the year 2020, 3,669 last year and 103 ammunition till January this year.



Similarly in 2019, a total 1058 rounds were seized in 2019, 8,484 in 2020, 112 in 2021 and 411 ammunition were seized till January 25 this year by the BSF.



The officials did not share the details of the arms brought by the drones from the hostile neighbour from the in northern sector.



--IANS

ams/skp/